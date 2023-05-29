The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

Sean M. Wildhaber, 23, of 9147 Haney Drive in Houston, was issued citations for driving while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without exhaust and no insurance after a traffic stop on Oak Hill Drive at about 3:15 p.m. May 15.

An officer made the stop after observing a black Lincoln sedan pass by and hearing that it had no exhaust system.

At about 2:40 p.m. May 16, an officer was dispatched regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a Highway 17 apartment complex.

A woman there told the officer she heard a woman scream in an apartment above hers. The officer then made contact with a man who said he was arguing with his girlfriend.

Another officer arrived and spoke with the girlfriend, and observed that she had a mark on her face. The man told the officer she sometimes hits herself when she gets angry.

The two were advised of the 12-hour rule.

A man and woman came to the HPD station on April 26 to report that someone had broken into their Florence Street residence and that numerous items with a total value of $1,137 had been stolen.

An 18-year-old male from Raymondville was identified as a suspect and admitted to the crime during an interview. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against him.