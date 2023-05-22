The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

James Hatcher, 44, of 212 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued a citation for driving while revoked on May 20.

Julie L. Trolinger, 52, of 110 E. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued citations on May 7 for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and operating a mini-bike on a city roadway.

An officer responded on May 21 to a report of a domestic disturbance at a Bryan Street residence.

A 58-year-old woman there told the officer that she couldn’t handle the arguing anymore with her 55-year-old girlfriend. She said the two had been arguing because the girlfriend was being evicted.

The officer spoke with the girlfriend and she said she hadn’t been arguing with the woman.

The two were advised of the 12-hour rule.

Officers were called to the same residence on April 23 over a domestic dispute.