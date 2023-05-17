Sales tax revenue collected by Houston merchants during April was up compared to last year, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A 1 cent sales tax earmarked for parks, police and fire generated $77,631.71 for the month of April. That’s up $14,663.09 from the same period a year ago.

A 1 cent general sales tax totaled $80,040.41. That’s an increase of $6,610.12 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for transportation needs totaled $19,407.93 in the month of April. That’s up $3,658.08 from the same period last year.

A quarter-cent sales tax for utility work totaled $19,407.95 for the month. That is an increase of $3,658.11 from the same period last year.

A use tax applied to out-of-state internet orders totals $20,289.60 for the month. That’s up $11,837.92 from the same period last year.