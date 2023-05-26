Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a closed session on Tuesday, May 23.

The board:

Accepted the resignations of Shannon Coleman, bus/shuttle driver; Brandi Raby, paraprofessional; and Kyle Wake, middle school math teacher.

Employed John Jordan, part-time diagnostician; Sadie Gill, family and consumer science teacher; Nichole Stilley, elementary special education teacher; Jillian Adey, early childhood special education teacher; Rebecca Helm, NHS sponsor; Sarah Mead, part-time COTA at the Exceptional Child Cooperative; Melanie Foreman, high school student council co-sponsor; Nichole Stilley, special olympics sponsor; and Crystal Ford, WYSE academic challenge sponsor.

The board adjourned at 7:48 p.m.