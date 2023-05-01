Members of the Houston board of education handled several personnel matters during a special meeting last week.

The board accepted resignations from: Mandy Adey, middle school keyboarding/technology teacher; Hershel Williams, pep club sponsor; Tammy Frisbee, elementary teacher; Julia Johnson, elementary Title I reading teacher; Sara Anderson, elementary teacher/Special Olympics sponsor; and Samantha Bathon, middle school assistant volleyball coach. All are effective at the end of the school year.

The board hired Rory Davis as middle school careers/technology teacher; Olivia Poynter, middle school science teacher; Jaden Beasley, elementary teacher; and Auybriana Johnson, elementary teacher. All are for the next school year.

Dr. Justin Copley also updated the board on a student issue.