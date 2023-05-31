On Tuesday of this week, the Houston R-1 School District released a video revealing the name of the new high school gymnasium: Tiger Fieldhouse.

The Fieldhouse is a $6.5 million, 1,500-seat facility. In 2021, it bridged the distance between the middle school building and Hiett Gymnasium which was built in 1964.

“As you know, we are super proud of our facility,” said Houston Schools superintendent Justin Copley. “We have talked for several months about trying to get away from calling the gym the ‘New Gym.’ Before you know it, you are 20 years down the road calling it the ‘New Gym.’ We were excited to involve the student body, parents and community in the process, and we are thankful for the Houston community, as this facility is continuing to bring excitement to our school and surrounding areas.”

The first HHS event to be contested inside the facility was a volleyball game in September 2021.

“We feel like the name of the facility represents everything the community and school wants to do with this,” said Houston Schools athletic director Brent Hall. “This was a process we tried to include everybody in. It was a long process, and we hope that everybody is happy with the name of the facility.”

You can watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/reel/233253439424986