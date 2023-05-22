Clarissa Hulse, 18, a 2023 graduate of Houston High School, entered the Congressional Art Competition and was awarded the overall winner of the 8th District, on Sunday, May 21.



Her art will be displayed in the Capital at Washington D.C. along with the winners from other congressional districts across America. A total of 435 pieces.



Clarissa’s work was chosen from students representing 128 different schools in the 8th district.



The award was presented by Congressmen Jason Smith.



She was awarded two round-trip tickets for the reception at the D.C. Capitol at the end of June.