Family members are seeking clues after the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a missing persons alert for a missing adult from Houston.

Missing is Lauren Fredericks-Durbin, a white 30-year-old female, who is 5’4”, 150 pounds, brown hair and green eyes. She has a star tattoo under her left eye and a lightning bolt tattoo on her rib cage.

She was last seen in December, the patrol said.

Anyone seeing the missing person, associate, vehicle or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Texas County Sheriff’s Department at 417-967-4165.