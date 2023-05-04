The Whippets got whipped Wednesday in Houston.

On the strength of a historic pitching performance by junior Wyatt Hughes, the Houston High School baseball team beat the Ellington Whippets 8-2 in a Senior Night game at Tiger Field.

Hughes struck out 17 batters while going the distance on the mound in the contest, which ranks 27th all-time in a 7-inning game in Missouri and is of course a school record. During the stellar outing, he allowed only 2 hits and issued only 1 walk.

“That was a pretty dominant performance,” said head coach Brent Hall, who’s in his 26th year in the position. “He was fighting his fastball a little bit early in the game, but then he got right back to it.”

Ellington actually got on the board first when 6-3 senior catcher Jakob Farmer crushed a towering solo home run to center field with 2 outs in the top of the first inning. But that’s all the fun Farmer had at the plate, as he went down swinging the next two times he stepped up to the plate.

Houston evened the score in the bottom of the first, and went on to score at least 1 run in every inning but the seventh.

Three Ellington pitchers combined to allow 7 hits, give up 7 walks and hit 3 batters in the game, while the squad’s fielder committed 5 errors.

Junior center fielder Aiden Kelly had another multi-hit outing for the Tigers, going 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI and a run scored. HHS senior Garyn Hall went 1-for-2 with 2 walks and 2 runs scored, and also stole 3 bases to raise his season total to 41, breaking his own school record of 40 set last season.

Hughes threw 107 pitches in the game, 75 for strikes.

“When 17 of your 21 outs in a game are strikeouts, that pretty much speaks for itself.”

Following the game, Houston’s six seniors were recognized, including Hall, Austin Goetz, Trenton Lathrom, Casey Merckling, Danny Venable and Ryan Wolfe.

Houston (18-4) travels to St. Louis this Saturday to take on Shelbyville, Ill., at Busch Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., after the Cardinals’ contest against Detroit that starts at 1:15.

“We’re all excited about it,” coach Hall said. “It’s kind of every kid’s dream to get to play on that field. It’s going to be pretty laid back; we’re just going to enjoy it and whatever happens happens.”