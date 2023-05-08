Imogene Schultz, 93, of Houston, Mo., passed away Friday, May 5, 2023, with the love of her family surrounding her. Imogene was born Feb. 3, 1930, in Houston, Mo., to William and Lena Romines.

She was married to Robert Schultz on March 22, 1947, and to this union, three daughters were born. Imogene was saved at an early age and was baptized by her father. She was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church in Houston, where she taught young children’s Sunday School, VBS, Girl’s Auxiliary (GAs) and always sang in the choir. Imogene loved sewing, reading, watching her husband make a garden, music, jigsaw puzzles, her roses and flowers. She was always happy when she could be outdoors.

The love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was unparalleled and she loved telling everyone how great they were.

Imogene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her beloved daughter, Linda; two brothers and two sisters. Surviving are two daughters, Carol Collins (Gary) of Jefferson City, Mo., and Sarah VanZandt (Charles) of Springfield, Mo.; three sisters and one brother; four grandchildren, Scott Dunfield (Lisa) of Omaha, Neb., Cari Collins (Michael) of Jefferson City, Mo., Gina Hamilton (James) of New Castle, Ind., and Dustin VanZandt (Rachel) of Springfield, Mo.; 10 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews and many friends and acquaintances.

Imogene will be remembered for her sweet spirit, her love for family, and her dedication to God.

Visitation services will be held at 11 a.m. followed by the service at noon, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Central Baptist Church. The Reverends Jared Spencer and Jimmy Swindel will be officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Memorial contributions in Imogene’s name may be made to Central Baptist Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

