This year’s annual Pitch Hit & Run competition in Texas County took place last Saturday (May 27) at Tiger Field on the Houston Schools campus.
Kids ages 7 through 14 are eligible to participate in the free event, which is sponsored by Major League Baseball and offers both baseball and softball divisions.
Disciplines include pitching to a target to score points, a timed run from first base to second, and five swings at balls perched on a tee.
Based on their scores, winners advance from a local event to a Team Championship held in MLB stadiums. Top scorers then qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete at the National Finals, which is contested at the World Series.
This year, 27 boys and only 2 girls participated in Houston.
Local age group champions:
•9-10 Girls: Desirae Posant, Houston
•9-10 Boys: Jase Holesapple, Alton
•11-12 Boys: Stryker Sloan, Houston
•13-14 Boys: Jarren Holesapple, Alton