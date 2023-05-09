The Texas County Library recently received a $10,000 grant from the Mindel Family Foundation and issued from a donor-advised fund of the California Community Foundation that will benefit the upcoming annual Summer Reading Program.

The funds will be used to provide several items to be used during the program, including STEM and LEGO kits, books, storage carts and more. Library Director Louise Beasley said there will be a designated day during the program when participating kids will be able to build with the kits, and that the books will be available to check out on any day.

The 2023 Summer Reading Program will kick off at all county library branches on Thursday, June 1. This year’s theme is “All Together Now – Building a Community with Kindness.”

The program is open to all kids ages 3 through 12. Registration will take place June 1; times will be 1 p.m. at the Cabool and Summersville branches and 3 p.m. at Houston and Licking.

Participants are given three levels of requirements and receive a prize after completing each level. An awards party will be held for kids who complete all three levels and attend at least four of the eight scheduled days of the program.

For more information, call 417-967-2258 or go online to the Texas County Library’s website or Facebook page.

The Mindel Family Foundation donates grant funding to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations that benefit kids.

For information about eligibility, email dkj61560@yahoo.com.