A Licking woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 63 at Co. Rd. 6050, two miles north of Edgar Springs.

Ellen L. Mares, 62, of Licking, was driving her 2000 Ford Expedition southbound when she failed to slow down and struck the rear of another vehicle, troopers said.

The other vehicle, a 2014 Ford F-150, was driven by Robin L. Gaugh, 66, of Eureka. Gaugh was stopped waiting for a vehicle to make a left turn when his vehicle was struck.

Mares and Gaugh suffered no reported injuries. Patricia A. Gaugh, 66, of Eureka, a passenger in the vehicle that was struck, suffered minor injuries. She was transported by Phelps Health ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Mares’ vehicle suffered no damage, Gaugh’s suffered minor damage. Everyone involved was wearing a safety device.

The accident was investigated by Tpr. E.J. Walker.