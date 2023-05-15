Linda Kay McCrea, age 76, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, in St. James, Mo. Linda was born June 20, 1946, in Gainesville, Mo. to Orville and Norma (Hathcock) Evans.

Linda grew up in Tecumseh, Mo. where she went to several one-room schoolhouses. She married Ernest David McCrea, Jr. on Feb. 4, 1966, in Houston, and to this union, two children were born.

She was a devoted Christian and attended Licking Church of Christ for 37 years. She loved working in her gardens, both flowers and vegetables. She had the most beautiful flowers in her front yard. When she was unable to tend to them anymore, neighbors said they missed seeing them.

Family time was always important to Linda. She loved traveling all over the United States with them by her side. She will be remembered as a kind, caring, and loving woman. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Donnie Evans, David Evans, Bob Evans and Jim Evans; two sisters, Fern Robertson and Annie Sloan.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ernest McCrea; two daughters, Ronda and Randy Altis of St. James, Mo., Sandra and Neil Flake of Mansfield, Mo.; two brothers, Junior Evans of Tecumseh, Mo., and Larry Evans of Mtn. Home, Ark.; and seven grandchildren, Spencer Flake, Morgan Flake, Jaden Flake, Isaac Altis, Matthew Altis, James Altis and John Altis; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Linda will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Licking Church of Christ. A funeral service for Linda will follow at 11 a.m. at Licking Church of Christ with Brother Jim Bobo officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions are welcome to The Sunshine and Rainbow Day School in memory of Linda. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID