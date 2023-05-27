Mabel Colleen (Wallis) Agee departed to be with our Lord at the age of 92 on May 24, 2023, in Garland, Texas. Colleen, daughter of Omer Jordan Wallis and Iva Elizabeth (Trout) Wallis, was born Nov. 13, 1930, in the Dent County community of Hepsoda, Mo.



She graduated Licking High School in 1949. On Oct. 2, 1954, she married the love of her life, Robert Lee Agee and settled in Raymondville, Mo. They had two sons, Allen and Ken. In 1961, Colleen earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. She taught 30 years, mostly in second grade at Licking.



Colleen was a devoted member of the Raymondville United Methodist Church from 1954 until she moved to Texas in 2018 to be nearer to her family.



Colleen is preceded in death by her parents, Omer and Iva (Trout) Wallis, her husband Bob Agee and her sister Alleen of Springfield, Mo. She is survived by her sons, Allen (wife Jan) and Ken, granddaughter Heather Overton and three great-grandsons Ezra, Silas and Asa Overton. She is also survived by her nephew Larry Clouse of Venice, Calif., and her niece Carol Hickle of Springfield, Mo.



Colleen loved to help Bob on the farm and was active in the community. After Bob’s death in 1983 and her retirement in 1984, she moved to Houston, Mo., and was active in the Retired Teachers Club, where she received the Retired Teacher of the Year award for her visits to the hospital and local nursing homes. When she moved to Garland, Texas, in 2018, she enjoyed activities with her new friends in the Colonial Oaks Senior Living Home.

A visitation for Colleen will take place 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A graveside will follow at 2:15 p.m. at Allen Cemetery on Thursday. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID