Mary Jane Medders, 94, passed away at her daughter Dee Anna’s house in Republic on March 2, 2023. She was born on March 19, 1928, near Houston, Mo. She was the third child of Charles Earnest “Ern” Keeney and Anna Mae (Cox) Keeney. She was married to Truman “Ikey” Medders in 1955 and was blessed with 3 children, John Charles, Dee Anna and Thomas “Tommy” Duane.

She graduated from Southwest Missouri State Teachers College, now MSU, at the age of 19 and began teaching in Licking, Mo. She later received her bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma Panhandle State University. She has taught first grade in Kansas and Missouri, retiring after teaching in Houston for many years. While retired she did substitute teaching and private tutoring. She loved reading, gardening, word searches, teaching Sunday school and enjoying her family. She remained an active member of the Church of Christ (T. L.) all her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Alzada Massey (Harold), Dr. Ireatess Keeney (Margaret), Florence Marie Kommer (Walter) and her 2 sons. She is survived by her daughter Dee Anna Brake, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and great friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Mary Jane’s life will be held at First Baptist Church in Houston, Mo. on June 3. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. If you would like to stay for lunch, bring a potluck dish. Potluck was Mary Jane’s favorite meal.

