Mary Jane Priddy-Smith was born on May 19, 1939, to Samuel Alfred and Etta Pearl Priddy in Aurora, Mo.

She was called home to be with the lord on May 21, 2023, with her family by her side, at the age of 84 years and two days. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, multiple siblings, two of her own boys; Ricky and Terry Eason, and one very special cat; Black Lush.

Mary is survived by one daughter; Deborah Kay Eason of Houston; and three sons Jackie Eason, Stacey Eason and Sammie Eason. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, multiple great-grandchildren, as well as great-great-grandchildren.

Mary passionately enjoyed spending time with her family playing poker and bingo on Friday nights. Mary was greatly admired by her family and will forever be missed dearly but never forgotten.

Per Mary’s wishes, she was cremated with a celebration of life planned at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID