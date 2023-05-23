The Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Fort Leonard Wood will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday, May 29.

It will include Maneuver Support of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood Commanding General MG Christopher Beck.

The cemetery is at 25350 Highway H at Waynesville.

Originally called Decoration Day, Memorial Day was established as a day for Americans to honor those killed during the Civil War. After World War I, Memorial Day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. Memorial Day was declared as a national holiday in 1971 and is observed on the last Monday in May.