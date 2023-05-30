Meredith “Jane” Bohannon Wade, age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 26, 2023, after she passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Jane was a resident of Houston, Mo. for 40 years. She lived her childhood in Shawnee, Okla. and later lived in Lubbock, Texas, Monroe, La. and Heber Springs, Ark. before moving to Houston.

She had different jobs over the years, but her main job was being a homemaker. She enjoyed volunteering her time, especially at the Senior Citizen Center in Houston, Mo. She loved helping people and spending as much time as she could with her family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, John Clay Bohannon and Wilma Deloris (Roberts) Bohannon, an older sister, Ann Bohannon McMahan, and two younger brothers, Don Bohannon and Lynn Bohannon, sister-in-law Laglenda Bohannon, and nephew Jay McMahan.

Her survivors include her husband of 65 years, Floyd “Buck” Wade of Houston, Mo., daughter Paula Minter and husband Randy of Monroe, La., grandson Trever Minter and wife Jennifer from Rockwall, Texas, great-grandchildren Parker, Ashlyn and Easton; granddaughter Tracey Hinton and husband Jack of Vicksburg, Miss., great-grandchildren Aniston and Gavin as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and a precious sister-in-law.

Jane was a great wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be deeply mourned.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1 at the cemetery by her family in her hometown of Shawnee, Okla., where she has always wanted to be buried in a beautiful cemetery close to the house where she grew up and where many of her family members are buried.

