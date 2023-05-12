On Thursday, the Cabool Fire Department, Texas County Sheriff’s Department and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper were dispatched to search for a missing five-year-old in Elk Creek. The boy was found safe before the Cabool Police Department and Mountain Grove Fire Department could arrive.

As a precautionary measure, a dog team and county drone operator were contacted. The boy was found safe and was checked by the Texas County Memorial Hospital EMS, said the Cabool Fire Department.

The quick resolution was due to the continued efforts of area police and fire departments to respond quickly and effectively.