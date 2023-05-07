This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

UPDATE: A missing Hartshorn woman was found safe at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Elsie Carmack was reported alert, and an ambulance summoned to where she was found near her property, authorities said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Sunday for a missing adult at Hartshorn.

Missing is Elsie L. Carmack, a white 87-year-old female, who is 5’2”, 92 pounds, grey hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a button up style shirt and blue jeans.

She has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

She was last seen Friday at her residence at 7023 Highway KK at Hartshorn, the patrol said.

Anyone seeing the missing person, associate, vehicle or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Texas County Sheriff’s Department at 417-967-5309.