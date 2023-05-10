Join park team members from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Montauk State Park for Old Mill Day 2023. The day will be devoted to celebrating life in the Ozarks at the start of the 20th century, when the old mill was in its prime.

The mill will be open all day with free tours upon request. Local citizens will demonstrate historical skills, such as blacksmithing, atlatl throwing, horseshoe pitching, Dutch oven cooking, weaving, rope making, wood carving, beekeeping, chocolate making and more! The event will also include an arts and crafts fair showcasing all of the finest homemade pottery, jewelry, clothing and other products that local artisans have to offer.

Guests are encouraged to stop by, learn a new skill, immerse themselves in local history and support small businesses.

Montauk State Park is located at 345 State Road 6670 in Salem. For more information about the event, call 573-548-2201.

