This weekend is Mother’s Day, and when I think about my mom, I know she is where I get my love of reading.

Growing up, I always saw her reading and now that I work in a library, I am very thankful that she did. If your mom likes to read, maybe a book would make a perfect Mother’s Day gift!

Thank you to all the volunteers and library staff that helped with our giant book sale at the Houston branch. There are still Texas County Library canvas bags available to come in and fill for $10 (cash or check only please). All proceeds benefit the Texas County Libraries.

The library’s Summer Reading Program kicks off June 1 at all branches. The theme this year is “All Together Now-Building a Community with Kindness.” Registration for children 3-12 years old starts on Thursday, June 1, at these locations: Cabool (1 p.m.), Summersville (1 p.m.), Licking (3 p.m.) and Houston (3 p.m.) Information will be available throughout the summer on our website and Facebook, or feel free to call any Texas County Library location.

Did you know that all Texas County Libraries have fishing poles to loan out? This is courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation. As the warmer weather approaches, stop into your local branch and grab one for a day of relaxing fishing.

Please be sure to visit the library website and our Facebook page for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

We provide several services such as copies, faxes, scanning, wi-fi and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.