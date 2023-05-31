Fort Leonard Wood will receive a new food service provider next month.

The State of Missouri canceled its subcontract with EDP Enterprises Inc. as the food service provider for Fort Leonard Wood on May 15.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Notice, EDP will terminate its operation at Fort Leonard Wood at the close of business on June 14.

In the notice, Vice President of Food Operations Terry Strief said, “This is expected to be a permanent closure of the entire EDP operation at Fort Leonard Wood.”

Many of the impacted employees are represented by a union, the National Association of Government Employees (NAGE) Local R14-139.

Strief said union officials had been contacted.

Joseph Savage, director of human resources for Blackstone Consulting, said it will be the new food service provider at Fort Leonard Wood, and all 948 employees will keep their jobs and become Blackstone employees effective June 14.