Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol based in Willow Springs had a single fatality over the long Memorial Day weekend.

Statewide, 10 people died in traffic crashes over the weekend period that ran from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29.

There were 314 crashes, 102 injuries, 130 DWIs and 14 drug arrests. (In 2022, it was 301 crashes, 129 injuries and nine fatalities).

The fatality in Troop G occurred Sunday in Reynolds County.