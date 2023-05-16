This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released a sketch of a woman whose body was found last year in Winona.
Using facial approximation technology, the patrol is asking for public’s help in identifying her.
According to a news release, the remains were found along U.S. 60 on Jan. 12, 2022.
The patrol says the woman is believed to have been about 40-60 years old, 4’10” to 5’4” tall and weighing between 160-180 pounds. She had black, salt and pepper hair at the time of her death. She also had a tattoo on each of her thighs.
If you have information, call 911 or the state patrol’s Troop G headquarters at Willow Springs.