The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released a sketch of a woman whose body was found last year in Winona.

Using facial approximation technology, the patrol is asking for public’s help in identifying her.

According to a news release, the remains were found along U.S. 60 on Jan. 12, 2022.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol needs your help in identifying a Jane Doe whose remains were found near Winona, MO on 1/12/22. We've completed a facial approximation to aid in the identification process. https://t.co/HomlOboy5b pic.twitter.com/qrk6uojRgs — MSHP Troop G (@MSHPTrooperG) May 15, 2023

The patrol says the woman is believed to have been about 40-60 years old, 4’10” to 5’4” tall and weighing between 160-180 pounds. She had black, salt and pepper hair at the time of her death. She also had a tattoo on each of her thighs.

If you have information, call 911 or the state patrol’s Troop G headquarters at Willow Springs.