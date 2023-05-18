HHS senior Mackenzie Bryan takes a high pitch during the Lady Tigers' loss to Ava in a Class 2 state tournament game Wednesday at Carter Field. Credit: DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Houston High School softball team played against Ava on Wednesday (May 17) in a Class 2 state tournament game at Carter Field in Houston.

To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply