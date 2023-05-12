The 72nd annual Raymondville Picnic is Thursday, May 25 – Saturday, May 27 at the picnic grounds off Highway B.

Here is the lineup for the three-night event:

THURSDAY — 5 p.m. pony rides, 6 p.m. midway opens, 7 p.m. bingo and 7 p.m. music by Garold McCoy and the South 63 band.

FRIDAY — 5 p.m. pony rides, 5 p.m. arts and crafts events, 5 p.m. Scottish dancers, 6 p.m. midway opens, 7 p.m. bingo and 7 p.m. music by the Open Road Band.

SATURDAY — 5 p.m. pony rides, 5 p.m. arts and crafts events, 7 p.m. bingo and 7 p.m. music by the Pure Country Band.

Admission is free. Armbands are $22 in advance and $25 at the ticket box office. The midway is presented by Show Me Amusements.

Armbands are available at Wildhabor’s Grocery & Gas, JR Ville Grocery, Village of Raymondville, Simmons Bank in Houston and Texas County Stockyards in Summersville.