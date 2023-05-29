Robert Fred (Joe) Hayes, Jr., the son of Robert Fred (Jack) and Bettye Jane (Haney) Hayes was born April 12, 1945, in the Oak Hill community located in Texas County, Mo. He passed away at Texas County Memorial Hospital on Friday morning, May 26, 2023, at the age of 78.

Joe grew up in the Ellis Prairie community surrounded by many family members including grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many life-long friends.

He attended school at Venable, Ellis Prairie and Houston in Texas County.

Some of his favorite pastimes included fishing, hunting, garage sales, auctions, horse and cattle sales, twice a week Bingo games, collecting fishing rods and reels, horse pulls and rodeos. He never missed a niece’s or nephew’s birthday party.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and watched every game possible including his last game on Thursday May 25, enjoying a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. He loved playing cards and dominoes, and was always competitive.

Joe absolutely loved his nieces and nephews including his many great- and great-great nieces and nephews. He adored babies and children as much as they adored him.

Over the years he enjoyed daily coffee, breakfasts, lunches and dinners and even camping and exploring all the wonderful places in Texas County, Mo., and beyond with several friends including Vance and Helen Hutsell, Albert Foxworthy, Johnnie Jordan, Jerry Bay, Dean Wilson, Steve, Rick and Bruce Cantrell, Steve Hurt, Richard Hayes and so many more.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Bettye, his brother Bruce Hayes, his nephew Bobby Hayes, his grandparents Herman and Etta Hayes and Ola (Upton) Haney Baker and E.J. Haney.

Surviving are his sisters and brothers, including Jerri (Larry) Foxworthy, Larry (Bonnie) Hayes, Roger (Nancy) Hayes and Judy (Bruce) Smith. He also has many nieces and nephews including Ron Foxworthy, Debbie Booker, Cindy (Brad) Stafford, Roger Lee (Gail) Hayes, Stan Smith, Jamie (Billie) Hayes, Jason (Patty) Smith, Amber (Derek) Meadows and Karri (Kaven) Keller and their many children and grandchildren.

Everyone in the greater Texas County, Mo., area knew and loved Joe and will greatly miss his bright blue eyes, his smile and his playful finger pointing and fist shaking.

“If my cap’s missin’, I’ve gone fishin’ ”.

Graveside services are noon, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Ellis Prairie Cemetery with Pastor Jason Smith officiating. Donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Ellis Prairie Cemetery. Services were under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, and online condolences may be left at www.bradfordfuneralhome.net

PAID