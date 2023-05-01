The world is a little darker now and the heavens a little brighter. Rob left this earth Wednesday April 26, 2023, after a 21-month battle with cancer.

Rob was born in Houston, he grew up attending Houston Schools, and graduated in 1989. After graduation he worked at Brown Shoe Company then H. D. Lee Company. After the closures of both companies, he went to work with his brother-in-law, Bill Ramsey Sr. at the Doss and Harper Stone Company in Houston. He had found his calling, and this was the beginning of a relationship that would span the rest of his life, over 20 years. He started as a stockpile truck driver, quickly working his way up to Loader Operator. He loved being a loader operator. If he was not loading trucks, you would find him whipping around the yard perfecting his technique. His goal was to be the “Best Loader Man Around” and from talking to different people, he achieved that goal. He quickly became friends with many of the drivers that he loaded.

Outside of the quarry, Rob loved music, Rock and Roll, you know the harder stuff that scares most of us, AC/DC being one of the best. He loved food, you never knew when he would decide to take off to destination unknown to try a restaurant that someone had told him about or he had read about. When it came to his food, the spicier the better, he loved the stuff that would make your eyes water clear across the table. He inherited the passion for planting and growing stuff from his mom, he loved to garden in the summers and was always looking for new fruit or nut trees to plant. Floating soothed his soul, it didn’t matter what season we were in, he loved taking off to the river with his kayak and fishing tackle and spending the day on the water. It didn’t matter if there was no one around to float with, he would go on his own. As far as sports went, if it did not pertain to the San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Cardinals, or Tony Stewart then it really didn’t matter that much unless of course he was razzing the Chiefs Fans.

Rob had found his relationship with Jesus, attending Ellis Prairie Baptist Church when he was able. He carried many titles, Son, Husband, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, Friend, his favorites being Daddy and Papa. When he talked of his daughters or grandsons, his eyes lit up and you could feel the love he had for them.

Robert was a helper, he helped anyone he could when they needed it. There were many times that he would hear of someone needing something, and he would get what was needed and just drop it off, he wasn’t looking for recognition, he just wanted to help. Rob touched most everyone he encountered; one was indeed lucky to build a relationship with him. He will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts.

Preceding him in death were all of his grandparents; his father, Willard Eugene “Gene” Dodson; sister, Elizabeth Allison “Allie-Cat” Dodson; and nephew Matthew J. “Mouser” Ramsey.

Rob is survived by his mom, Norma “Norma P” Dodson of Houston; his partner in crime, Marsha Martin of Houston; two daughters Hailey “Hay-bugg” Dodson – Conrad (Dalton Conrad) of Springfield and Alyssa “Lisser Pisser” Martin (Brad Shafer “Rip”) of Summersville; and his three grandsons, Brody “Brod Toad,” Jayce “Jaycer,” and Baylor “Hay Baylor” all of Summersville; and siblings, Patty “The Ramen Noodle Queen” Callaway of Sedalia, Mo., Wesley “The Hubcap Chaser” Dodson (Beverly) of Dixon, MO, Loretta “The Boom – Boom Chef” Franks (Randy) of Mountain Grove, Mo., David “The Duck Trainer” Dodson Sr. of Bucyrus, Mo.,

Beverly “The Other Mother” Ramsey of Bucyrus, Mo., Charles “The Back Porch Buddy” Dodson of Houston, Mo., Brenda “The Road Trip Cohort” Akins of Sedalia, Mo., and Lyndon “The Window Walker” Dodson (Becky) of Houston, Mo.; along with numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

Please join us in celebrating Rob’s life on Saturday May 6, 2023, for a memorial visitation at 11 a.m. and service at noon at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand Ave., Houston, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.

P.S. Grandma, he called ahead and had the sheets turned down so they would be ready for you.

