After being a popular destination for horse enthusiasts for a long time, the Roby Saddle Club ceased operation more than 25 years ago.

But thanks to the efforts of many people who wanted to see it make a comeback, the venue will host an event for the first time since then this Saturday (June 3).

Located on Highway AW behind the Evening Shade Family Market, the Saddle Club is now outfitted with a new concessions stand, new bleachers and a refurbished arena surface.

“A bunch of people in the community came together and got behind this thing and cleaned it all up,” said club board president Justin Brock. “A lot of people are excited about this, and the amount feedback I’ve gotten about it is unreal.”

After sitting idle for so long, the club grounds had become overgrown with shrubs and infrastructure had decayed. The rebooting project was born when the market’s owner more or less issued a challenge to Brock.

“One thing led to another,” Brock said, “and we started with shovels and picks, and then brought in tractors and dozers. It was great to see how everyone just put their differences aside and focused on this one thing.”

When Brock was young, he met his wife at the Saddle Club.

“It was near and dear to a lot of people back then,” he said.”

Brock’s son, Cole, is the reigning Missouri High School Rodeo Association (MHSRA) Junior High Division state champion in both bareback and saddle bronc riding and will compete this month in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Perry, Ga., hosted by the National High School Rodeo Association.

Sportsmanship-oriented competition hosted at the club will include barrel racing, pole bending, ribbon roping, mutton bustin’ and more. The June 3 “Fun Show” kickoff event begins at 1 p.m., with gates opening at 11 a.m. The entry fee for spectators is $2 (kids 5-and-under get in free), and the entry fee for competitors is $5 per event.

“We can’t let social media and the Internet raise our kids,” Brock said. “We need to be more hands-on with them and have activities available to them.”

Annual membership costs $20 for individuals and $40 for families (due each May). Horse lovers ages 16-and-older have full access to the club, while kids under 16 can participate as long as they’re accompanied by an adult chaperone.

For more information about the Roby Saddle Club, go to the club’s Facebook page or call Brock at 417-260-2370.

Detailed information about the MHSRA is available online at missourihsrodeo.com.

Volunteers work on a new structure at the Roby Saddle Club.