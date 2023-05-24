This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Route HH

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be making driving surface improvements on Route HH in Howell and Texas Counties. Flaggers and a pilot car will be in place to guide traffic.

This section of roadway is located from Missouri Route 137 in Howell County to the end-of-state maintenance in Texas County.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 5 through Tuesday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Seal coats are a pavement repair process that is used by MoDOT on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of the roadway. Hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer against the elements.

The method costs about one-third the amount of a traditional asphalt overlay. The treatment keeps water from penetrating the surface, extends the life of the roadway up to seven years, and provides improved traction.

Route FF

Route FF in Texas County will be reduced with intermittent lane closures as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route 38 to the end-of-state maintenance.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, May 30 from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route AJ

Route AJ in Texas County will be reduced to one lane with intermittent lane closures as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route FF to the end-of-state maintenance.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, May 30 from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route and use extreme caution while traveling near the areas.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.