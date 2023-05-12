Sales taxes collected in Texas County all finished up in April, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue.

A use tax from out-of-state orders totaled $55,194.18 for the month. That was up $6,810.53 from the same period a year ago. For the year, $255,325.92 has been collected. That’s up $55,573.13 from a year ago.

Retailers collect three half-cent sales taxes. Each totaled $98,016 for the month, a decrease of $15,444 for the month compared to last year. For the year, each totals $451,892, an increase of $17,707 from the same period last year.

A third-eighths cent sales tax earmarked for law enforcement totaled $64,791.01 from April and $296,046.73 for 2023. Collections began Oct. 1, 2022.