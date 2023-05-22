Sandy Roderick Sisco, age 49, daughter of Danny and Mary Roderick was born on March 13, 1974, in Springfield, Mo. She passed away May 10, 2023, in Houston, Mo.



She graduated from Logan Rogersville High School in 1992. She married Devin Sisco July 15, 2000, and to this union, their two precious daughters were born.



Sandy was a person who was deeply rooted in her love of nature and all creatures. She spent her childhood riding horses, and exploring the woods of Upton, Mo. farms.



As an adult, she spent days at the river with her daughters, spending time with her dad on the farm or gardening with her mom. She has rescued, rehabilitated and cared for so many animals there are too many to count. Sandy was just as quick to help family, friends and others along the way. Above all else, Sandy loved her daughters and was incredibly proud of them. The hole left in this world from her passing is as large as the joy she brought to it.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Pete and Ruby Roderick and Bill and Ruth Stalder.



Sandy is survived by her loving parents, Danny and Mary Roderick; her two strong and beautiful daughters, Jade and Willow Sisco; one sister, Tracy Greiner and her husband Rick Greiner; two nieces Maia and Lily Greiner, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



A private, family graveside service at Hickory Ridge will be held later. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

