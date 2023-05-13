U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt visited and toured Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood with Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth on Friday.

During the tour, they discussed Army training, military infrastructure and how Congress can improve the lives of Missouri’s military families.

“Listening and learning is my job as Missouri’s senator. The tour I took today of Fort Leonard Wood with Secretary Wormuth provided me with vital insight on how best to advocate in D.C. on behalf of our military members and families,” said Schmitt. “We have an obligation in Washington to ensure our military is the most well-supplied, trained and prepared military on the planet in order to face any threat we may encounter.”

“Investments in quality of life initiatives are critical to maintaining a ready Army,” said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. “I appreciate Sen. Schmitt and the Missouri delegation’s continued advocacy for quality of life and infrastructure investments at Fort Leonard Wood, including its housing, barracks and training sites. I look forward to continuing to work with them to support our soldiers and their families.“