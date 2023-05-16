The Houston school board made seven employment decisions and accepted a resignation during a special closed session Saturday, May 13.

Hired for the upcoming school year were: Jacob Meier, full-time custodian; Dorman Dobson, high school math; Samantha Sellers, special education process coordinator; Melanie Forman, middle school softball head coach; Brett Rawlings, middle school softball assistant coach; Micah Lee, middle school girls basketball assistant coach; and a School Protection Officer (SPO), as training has been completed.

The board accepted Maegan Bell’s resignation as high school FACS teacher/FCCLA sponsor effective at the end of the school year.