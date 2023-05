The Houston Fire Department was called at about 1:55 a.m. Monday to a reported structure fire.

The blaze was on Florence St.

The department was updated while en route, that a shed and a vehicle parked next to the structure were on fire.

They arrived on the scene to a fully involved shed, and the fire had spread to the engine compartment of the Ford F-150.

The fire was extinguished around 2:26 a.m.