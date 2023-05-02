Shirley (Blankenship) Duncan, age 85, daughter of George and Vera (Jernigan) Blankenship was born Sept. 22, 1937, in Delaplaine, Ark. She passed away April 30, 2023, in West Plains, Mo.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Brandy Owen; grandsons, Dusty Duncan and Tye Barton; along with two son-in-law’s, Ivan Barton and JD Bays.

She is survived by her five children; Sharon (Mike) Owen of Pomona, Mo., Linda Bays of Roby, Mo., Kenneth (Weng) Duncan of Strafford, Mo., Debbie Delcour of Strafford, Mo., and Dawn Chambers of Dallas, Ore; grandchildren, Carmon (Daniel) Cavaness of Houston, Mo., Jennifer Kolcha of Mountain View, Mo., Whitney Brashers of Willow Springs, Mo., Cody (Samantha) Duncan of West Plains, Mo., Sophia Duncan of Strafford, Mo., Michael Owen, Pete Barton, David Barton, Kenneth Duncan III, Rebecca Duncan, and Chrissy Sailor; great-grandchildren, Riley Cavaness of Houston, Mo., Lacey Cavaness of Houston, Mo., Madison, Skylar, Trenton Owen, Hannah and Gracie Kolcha, Alex, CJ, Kaleb and Owen Brashers, Lucy Owen, Taylor, Brody, Jaylen, and Trenton Bevan, Violet, Stephanie, Lane, Philip and Felicity Duncan, Mathew Lenington, Kinsley Duncan, Trinity and Ryatt Barton.

Shirley was a member of the First Baptist Church in West Plains, Mo. She received Christ as her Savior as a child and remained faithful throughout the years.

Shirley worked hard her whole life to raise her family. She was a devoted mother and student. Shirley completed LPN school in West Plains. In 1975 she moved her family to Poplar Bluff, Mo., to complete RN school. She worked at several hospitals and nursing homes throughout her career. She even spent time working as a director of a nursing home in the Kansas City area, and as a traveling nurse for several years. Always the student, Shirley returned to school in her 70’s to earn a degree in medical coding and was on the Dean’s list. Shirley had a passion for learning and nursing and loved her patients.

After retirement Shirley helped take care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family fiercely and loved spending time with them. You could often find her at sporting events, church plays, band concerts, or any event her grands or great grands participated in.

Shirley loved reading her Bible, doing crosswords, needle point, reading, and watching her stories. Shirley loved passionately. Everyone was welcomed with a warm smile and a soft hug. Shirley was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Shirley is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday at Evans Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hickory Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

PAID