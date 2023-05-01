Shirley Darlene Lee, 87, was born Oct. 25, 1935, in Pensacola, Fla., to Theodore and Lois Simmons Geist. She passed away at home, with her family in Walland, Tenn., on April 29, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Theodore Simmons Jr.

Mrs. Lee is survived by her three sons, Chuck Lee of Houston, Mo., Jeffrey Lee of Alabama and Derek Lee of Tennessee; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Lee was a charter member to the Women of the Moose, Chapter 898, the wife of a Marine, and an entrepreneur partner with her husband. The Lees owned and operated United Beef Inc. from 1966-1989, as well as the B&L Catfish Farms from 1985-1996, in addition to Shirlee Place Park and the Cajun Princess commercial fishing vessel.

In her later years, after the passing of her husband, she moved with her son to Tennessee where she was able to enjoy her mountain view of the Smokies that she loved so much along with interacting with so many people.

Her loving, loyal, caring, warm-hearted humor, spirit of adventure and inspiration will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Tyrone Cemetery Beautification Fund, c/o Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfh.com.

A graveside service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Tyrone Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.