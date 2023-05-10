A progress report on the expansion of the internet in Missouri will be given May 16 in south-central Missouri.

The meeting — conducted by the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development — will conduct the meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. at the West Plains Civic Center’s Magnolia Room.

The team will give an opportunity for the public to have their voices heard. Earlier, the office engaged with stakeholders in each of Missouri’s regional planning commissions to understand the unique broadband strengths, challenges and needs of each region. In this area, that is South Central Council of Governments.

At the meeting, the state program will show its team has incorporated input from last year’s sessions, stakeholder calls and information about a five-year infrastructure plan. Several funding programs also will be highlighted.