May is almost over, and as a reminder, the library will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.

Thank you to those who have served!

New to our shelves are the following novels: “The Wedding Planner” by Danielle Steel, “For You and Only You” by Caroline Kepnes, Mysteries – “Murder on Bedford Street” by Victoria Thompson, “Mother of the Bride” by Leslie Meier, “Juniors – Heroes in Training” graphic novels.

Texas County Library canvas bags are available to come in and fill for $10. Cash or check only please. All proceeds benefit the Texas County Libraries.

Library Summer Reading Program kicks off Thursday, June 1, at all branches for children 3-12 years old! The theme this year is “All Together Now – Building a Community with Kindness.”

Registration times (on June 1) are 1 p.m. at Cabool and Summersville and 3 p.m. at Houston and Licking. All branches are accepting donations in the form of cash, goods or services. Information on the days and times for kids to come in to the library for programs and presentations will be available throughout the Summer on our website and Facebook or feel free to call any Texas County Library location.

Come on down to the 9th annual Cowboy Roundup at the Texas County Library’s Summersville branch this Saturday (May 27) from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Haylee Brawley, 19, will be there with her horse showing all her riding and roping skills, with some rope making fun and games thrown in, too! Friends of the Library will serve a free hotdog lunch.

Did you know that all Texas County Libraries have fishing poles to loan out? This is courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation. As the warmer weather approaches, stop into your local branch and grab one for a day of relaxing fishing.

Please be sure to visit the library website and our Facebook page for dates and activities happening at all Texas County branches.

We provide several services such as copies, faxes, scanning, wi-fi and computers for adults and kids. Library cards are free; you just need to show your ID and proof of your address.

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.