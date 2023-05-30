This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Summer school begins today (May 30) at the Houston School District.

The dates are May 30-June 22. The first week runs Tuesday through Friday. The rest of the sessions are Mondays through Thursdays.

Classes run from 7:40 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Breakfast is available from 7:20 to 7:40 a.m. Meals are free. Prize drawings are planned.

School officials say bus service is available, but it is limited. If transportation is needed, call Wanda Ichord, Houston Elementary School secretary, at 417-967-3024.

Students must be registered to attend. Call a school office to sign up.