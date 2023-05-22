This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The annual Summersville Library branch “Cowboy Roundup” is 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Haylee Brawley and her horse, Husker, will be special guests of honor. There will be rope making, hotdogs and chips at the chuckwagon, an easy line dance less or two, cutest cowboy and cowgirl contests and more. There is no cost.

The event is sponsored by Summersville Friends of the Library and Texas County Library.