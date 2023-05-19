Texas County Memorial Hospital celebrated its exceptional staff during the nationally recognized “National Hospital Week” from May 8 through May 12.

Hospital Week is celebrated annually at TCMH with festivities provided for the employees throughout the week.

On Monday, popcorn and lemonade were available to all employees along with a hospital and clinic scavenger activities hunt. On Tuesday, t-shirts were distributed to all employees.

An employee health fair was held on Wednesday and Thursday. All employees were offered free lab draws, including CBC, CMP, TSH and a lipid panel. Available at the fair were blood pressure checks, pulse oximetry and heart health, coronary artery disease risk factor screening and physical therapy lifting.

Friday culminated the week of activities with a barbeque meal served to all hospital employees.

TCMH employs about 348 full-time and part-time employees. “National Hospital Week provides an opportunity for us to say, “thank you” to our employees for the wonderful job that they do every day,” Stace Holland, chief executive officer at TCMH said.