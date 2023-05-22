Teddy Wayne Robertson, age 56, of Houston, Mo., passed away May 17, 2023, in his home. Teddy was born May 25, 1966, in Pierre, S.D. He was the son of Carl and Mengies (Romines) Robertson.

Teddy attended Houston High School and graduated with the class of 1985. After high school, Teddy’s love of cooking took him to the Lazy L Cafe and then later to the Montauk Lodge, until health complications made it necessary for him to stop working.

Teddy was a simple man, content with living a simple life. His family was everything to him. He enjoyed cooking, especially Italian food; fishing, but he didn’t get to go very often; watching movies, mainly action and westerns, and sports; with basketball being his favorite. Teddy also collected hats from all of his favorite sports teams.

He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Robertson, and his sister, Carla (Susie) Holder.

He is survived by his mother, Mengies Robertson, of Houston, Mo.; his sister, Gail Randall, of Mountain Grove, Mo.; his nephew, Dustin Randall and wife Nicole, of Madison, Ala.; his niece, Megan Jenkins and husband Ralph, of Mountain Grove, Mo.; his niece, Teressa O’Quinn and husband Robert, of Springfield, Mo.; his niece, Alisha Schleper, of Branson, Mo., and several great nieces and nephew.

Teddy was blessed with an ingenuous spirit that will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The family will be hosting a memorial service to celebrate the life of Teddy at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the First Freewill Baptist Church in Houston, Mo.

