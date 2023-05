Turkey hunters in Texas County are marching up the leaderboard in Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported 653 turkeys killed as of early Tuesday morning. That is fourth in the state.

In Texas County, the breakdown shows 555 adult gobblers, 95 juvenile gobblers and 3 bearded hens.

Top counties in the state are Franklin (834), Osage (693), Callaway (687), Texas (653), Gasconade (651) and Phelps (647).

The season ends on May 7.