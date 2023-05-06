Texas County’s turkey harvest is ranked fourth in the state, the Missouri Department of Conservation reported.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reported 738 turkeys killed as of late Saturday morning. That is fourth in the state.

In Texas County, the breakdown shows 630 adult gobblers, 104 juvenile gobblers and 4 bearded hens.

Top counties in the state are Franklin (924), Osage (763), Callaway (761), Texas (738) and Phelps (731).

The season ends on May 7.

Submit turkey pictures to news@houstonherald.com