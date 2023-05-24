Baseball fans are being asked to step up to the plate to help local patients and score Springfield Cardinals game tickets. The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is asking everyone to team up to help the blood needs in their community by donating during the Bleed Red promotion at the upcoming blood drives in Houston, Plato and Mountain Grove.

Successful donors will receive a three-quarter sleeve Springfield Cardinals baseball T-shirt and two free tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game, while supplies last.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks donors provide all the blood for patients at Texas County Memorial Hospital, CoxHealth South, Mercy Hospital Springfield, as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

First Christian Church Basement 202 E. State Route 17, Houston Friday, June 9 – 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Plato High School Bloodmobile on Parking Lot 10645 Plato Drive, Plato Tuesday, June 6 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mountain Grove Community Blood Drive First Freewill Baptist Church – Bloodmobile on Parking Lot 401 S Main Street, Mountain Grove Tuesday, June 6 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Our 19-year partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has played a vital role in saving the lives of Southwest Missouri patients. We are proud to partner with CBCO again this year, for a month-long Bleed Red Blood Drive to make a difference in the community,” said Springfield Cardinals Dan Reiter, vice president and general manager.

On behalf of local hospital patients, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/baseball/ or by calling 417-227-5006.