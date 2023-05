At last weekend’s Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 track and field championships in Jefferson City, Houston was represented by three girls.

Two competed in javelin, as senior Makenzi Arthur earned a medal by placing 8th and freshman Kynlee Weaver finished 16th in the field of 16 throwers.

The third was senior Olivia Crites, who wrapped up her colorful high school sports career by finishing 10th in the high jump.