Yvonne Mae Cook Bradford, born April 19, 1934, to Ralph and Opal Cook in Perryton, Texas, died May 8, 2023, in Ava, Mo., at the age of 89 years and 19 days. She was surrounded by her family. Yvonne was strong in her faith, having been saved and baptized as a young girl.

She married Elmer Bradford on Feb. 24, 1951, and they had three children: Donna Jeanne, Linda Faye, and Robert Elmer. Yvonne had a 28-year career in the Medical Records department at the Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo. She also faithfully served as the church secretary at Clear Springs Community Church for years.

Yvonne and Elmer spent most of their lives surrounded by family in Tyrone, Mo. Their home was known as a place where everyone was always welcome, whether you were actually family or just claimed to be. The love they shared with all people was as consistent and ever-present as the rising or setting of the sun. At any time, you could walk into their home and be greeted by grandpa the storyteller and grandma the ever-gracious host. Yvonne always had a pitcher of sweet tea or a cup of coffee and a bowl of cobbler or cake at the ready, and you were always welcome to sit a spell and let the grace of their home flow over you.

For decades, and even still today, family gathers at their home in Tyrone for deer camp, an event more highly regarded than almost any holiday. Grandma would sit for hours and sort beans to make sure the first pot of chili was always just right. Children, grandchildren, and treasured guests continue to hunt the land that remains the Bradford Legacy.

The produce from their garden was as abundant as their love. If you stopped by, you were sure to be sent home with a bag of potatoes or a few jars of whatever grandma had been canning. The garden was always way bigger than any two people needed and was a source of pride as it allowed them to bless others openly and on purpose. Rhubarb, green beans, and corn that seemed to go on for miles were always staples. The bottom line was always if you needed it, on that tract of land, it would be provided. Whether it was garden produce, a listening ear, a place to stay, or a humble prayer; it was provided.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Opal Cook and sisters Rosa Collins and Jerry Miller, as well as sisters-in-law Ella Sherrill, Ellen Rakestraw, May Linder, and Marie Bradford, and brothers-in-law Jim Shipley, Dale Pitts, Chester Shriver, Walter Miller, Junior Collins, Gene Harmon, Art Shriver, Woodrow Bradford, Emmett Bradford, Otis Rakestraw, Arthur Sherrill, Wilbur Linder, and Gene Bradford.

Yvonne is survived by sisters Lillie Bea Pitts and husband Chloe, Patricia Hand and husband Buddy, Connie Jones and husband Ed, and Mary Shipley, sisters-in-law Beth Bradford and Clara Mae Bradford, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins too numerous to count.

Yvonne is also survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren: Richard and Donna Spacek of Ava, Missouri, grandchildren Chase and Jennifer Hutson, great-grandchildren Braxton, Jesse James, Creek Bradford, Anson, and Sage; grandchildren Gary and Ericka Armstrong, great-grandchildren McCartney, Myles, and Charlotte; grandchildren Richard and Kaitlyn Spacek, great-grandchildren TJ. Khloe, Kinley and Augustus.

Don and Linda Ogden of Rogers, Ark., grandchildren Michael and Delana Ogden; grandchildren Daniel and Cassey Ogden, great-grandchildren Camille, Jax and Declan; grandchildren Jerry and Tabitha Highfill and great-granddaughter Jovia. Robert and Rosa Bradford of Cassville, Mo., grandchildren Clinton, Yvonne, Lane, and Jazmin Bradford, Exon, Axel, and Stefany Flores; great-grandchildren Rosalie and Oliver.

If Grandma Yvonne were here today, she would give you the same advice she has been giving all of us for years…no matter the day, no matter the problem, no matter the obstacle you face, the best way through it is to just “Keep On Keepin’ On”.

Funeral services for Yvonne will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023 in the Clear Springs Community Church, Elk Creek, Mo. (Y Hwy to Bradford Rd.) with burial following at the Clear Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11th at the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, Mo. Officiating will be Pastor Rick Spacek and Don Ogden. Family requests memorials to Gideon’s International. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneral home.com.

